Two Merced residents arrested with 'assault rifle,' police say

A man and a woman from Merced landed behind bars Thursday after gang investigators seized three firearms from their home, including what police described as an "AK-47 assault rifle," officers said in a news release.
Riley Jones, 51, and Felecia Purnell, 46, were arrested after admitting the weapons belonged to them, according to police.
"Purnell and Jones cannot possess any firearms because they are convicted felons," officers said in the statement.
Details of prior convictions were not immediately available Friday.
Investigators from the Merced Police Department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit "developed information" that Jones and Purnell had firearms at their home in the 2300 block of Pinon Court in Merced.
Police served a search warrant at the home Thursday and located the alleged assault rifle as well as two handguns and ammunition.
Both were booked into the John Latorraca Correctional Facility on suspicion of possession of an assault rifle, being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Both remained in custody Friday with bail set at more than $200,000 each, according to jail records.
