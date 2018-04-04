UPDATE: Body found on Merced County roadside appears to have been shot, deputies say

Merced County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Hilmar, authorities have confirmed.
Undersheriff Jason Goins said a person was found dead on the side of a road just before 1 p.m. in the area of Williams and Lander avenues in Hilmar.
Deputy Daryl Allen said the unidentified man appeared to have been shot at least once but said it was too early to comment further until the investigation has had more time to develop information.
Investigators have shut down a portion of rural Williams Avenue as detectives search the area for evidence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
