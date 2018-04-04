The Merced County Sheriff's Office investigates the scene after a passerby reported a dead body along Williams Avenue in Hilmar, Calif., according to deputy Daryl Allen, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
Crime

UPDATE: Body found on Merced County roadside appears to have been shot, deputies say

By Vikaas Shanker and Rob Parsons

April 04, 2018 02:01 PM

Merced County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Hilmar, authorities have confirmed.

Undersheriff Jason Goins said a person was found dead on the side of a road just before 1 p.m. in the area of Williams and Lander avenues in Hilmar.

Deputy Daryl Allen said the unidentified man appeared to have been shot at least once but said it was too early to comment further until the investigation has had more time to develop information.

Investigators have shut down a portion of rural Williams Avenue as detectives search the area for evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

