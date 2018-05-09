South Merced advocacy group demands answers in police use-of-force investigation

South Merced Community Council member Antoine Hubbard Sr., left, discusses the arrest of William Colbert, a black man who says he was beaten by Merced police, during a press conference at the Merced Senior Community Center in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Colbert, a 39-year-old Merced man, was arrested by police for allegedly resisting arrest after a store clerk called authorities when Colbert argued with the employee over the payment at the AM-PM mini-store on G Street in Merced on March 12. Colbert claims he was brutalized by more than one officer the evening of the 12th and that he committed no crimes. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com