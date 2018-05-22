Man fled fatal crash in Merced, police say. He says he had a good reason

The 68-year-old man walking in north Merced who was killed by a hit-and-run driver has been identified.
The Merced County Coroner's Office on Tuesday said Joe Lang of Catheys Valley was killed by the driver in the area of R Street and Buena Vista Drive. Police said the man was struck about 2 a.m. May 13.
The driver left the scene before police arrived and Lang was pronounced dead at the intersection, according to Merced police.
Officer Craig McKeeman said a man spoke to police the following day and said he was the driver and gave a reason for why he could not stop. McKeeman declined to be more specific and said the man's story is under investigation.
The driver's name was not released Tuesday because he has not been arrested or accused of a crime, according to McKeeman. The man's car has also been impounded while police search it for evidence.
