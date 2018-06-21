Atwater man shoots burglary suspect. This is why police say both men are in trouble.

A 29-year-old Atwater man landed behind bars late Wednesday after he apparently shot a burglary suspect breaking into his car, the Police Department reported.
Atwater police were called just before 10 p.m. to a home in the 1900 block of Atwater Boulevard. The resident, Abraham Flores, initially told investigators he'd interrupted someone burglarizing his car and chased the man off. However, officers later learned Flores had opened fire on the burglary suspect, striking the man at least once, Detective Anthony Cardoza said.
"Unless your life is in danger, you're not justified shooting someone, especially not justified over a property crime," Cardoza said in a telephone interview. "Unfortunately it looks like the property owner just tried to take things into his own hands. Both men are victims and suspects in this case."
The burglary suspect, a 22-year-old man whose name was not released, ran to a relative's home nearby to get help. He was shot at least once in the leg and taken to a Modesto-area hospital for treatment. Police said they do not believe the injury was life-threatening.
According to police, Flores initially claimed he'd chased the burglary suspect away. The suspected burglar fled, leaving a hat and his shoes behind. Flores did not tell police he'd opened fire, officers said.
When police found the gunshot victim a short time later at a house in a nearby neighborhood, officers returned to Flores' home.
"They started thinking maybe these two incidents were related," Cardoza said.
Investigators then found blood in the area leading away from Flores' home. They also found some of Flores' property from the car in some nearby bushes. While Flores was being questioned a second time, police said Flores' wife tried to leave the house with two bags. Officers found ammunition inside one of the bags.
Police said that's when Flores told police he'd shot the burglary suspect. He told police he'd put the gun in the vehicle. Police seized the weapon.
Flores was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bail and was released from custody early Thursday, according to jail records.
