Merced election has been 'hijacked,' booted candidate says. She wants back in

You may have seen election signs -- like this one on G Street and Alexander Avenue on Friday, April 27, 2018 -- for Gabby Sanchez for superintendent of Merced County Office of Education around Merced County, but she has not qualified to be on the ballot, according to the Merced County Registrar of Voters. She did not meet the qualifications set by state law, the registrar said. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com