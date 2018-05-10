'The system is broke.' Decorated teacher says Merced Union fails to protect victims

SHARE COPY LINK A tense Merced Union High School District meeting on Wednesday came to a head when a celebrated teacher blasted administrators, saying they protected sexual harassers and "re-victimized" those who report harassment at area high schools. Vikaas Shanker

A tense Merced Union High School District meeting on Wednesday came to a head when a celebrated teacher blasted administrators, saying they protected sexual harassers and "re-victimized" those who report harassment at area high schools. Vikaas Shanker