UC Merced students celebrate graduating class of 1,254 with family, friends

Graduates celebrate after walking across the stage during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
The University of California Merced's commencement ceremonies this year include the most doctoral candidates conferred in the campus' history.
Gathering at Joseph E. Gallo Recreation and Wellness Center, students from the School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts on Saturday took the anticipated walk across Scholars Bridge and through the Beginnings Sculpture to Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad. The School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences' students will make the same walk Sunday.
Graduates walk through the “Beginnings” sculpture during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Graduates prepare to walk across the stage during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Economics major Isaac Limon, 22, of Los Angeles, celebrates during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Auguste Kouadio, 50, of the Ivory Coast, celebrates as he dances down the ramp after graduating with his master's degree in interdisciplinary humanities during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
A total of 1,254 students are expected to graduate this Spring. That includes the 613 students with the College of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts, the College of Engineering's 254 students and the College of Natural Sciences' 387 students. The university also conferred 52 doctoral candidates, the most since the university opened for graduate students in 2004.
Maryam Crogman walks down the ramp after receiving her doctorate in child development and psychology, during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Caps containing decorations and messages are worn by graduates during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
A graduate points to people in the crowd during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Along with remarks by Chancellor Dorothy Leland and Provost Thomas Peterson, this year CNN contributor and political commentator Maria Cardona spoke Saturday. Class of 2018 graduate Santana Juanita Juache also addressed classmates.
On Sunday, civic leader and entrepreneur Lenny Mendonca will be the keynote speaker for the College of Engineering and College of Natural Sciences.
Chancellor Dorothy Leland, right, shakes hands with graduates during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Guest speaker and CNN contributor Maria Cardona speaks to graduates during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Graduates look on as guest speaker and CNN contributor Maria Cardona speaks during the University of California, Merced School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts spring commencement in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
