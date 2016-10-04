Merced council candidate arrested

Merced City Council candidate Lakisha Jenkins was arrested Tuesday, according to Merced County Jail records, several hours after taking part in a candidates forum.
Jenkins, 39, was wanted on a felony warrant in Stanislaus County, according to jail records, involving at least 17 separate criminal allegations, including alleged tax code violations, as well as possession of more than one pound of marijuana for sale, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The warrant had been issued out of Stanislaus County by the Turlock Police Department, sheriff’s Lt. Steve Sziraki said. Jenkins formerly operated a medical marijuana dispensary in the Stanislaus County community of Oakdale.
Officers with the Merced Police Department arrested Jenkins Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near Bob Hart Square, according to police.
The candidate for District 1 was being held Tuesday evening with bond set at $50,000, according to jail records. She appeared in a jail booking photo wearing the same clothes she wore earlier at the candidates forum sponsored by the Merced County Board of Realtors.
The CEO of Kiona Foundation, a nonprofit that looks to help cancer patients using medical marijuana, Jenkins has been operating through the Jenasis Medical Group in the 800 block of Main Street.
In the city’s first city council election divided by districts, Jenkins is running against Sonia Fernanda Alshami, Anthony Martinez and Jesse Ornelas to represent an area of southeastern Merced.
Jenkins operated a medical marijuana dispensary in the 300 block of Main Street until it was busted up by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in March. Deputies said they were there to serve an eviction notice for failure to pay rent before finding more than 60 marijuana plants.
In March, Jenkins said she was taken aback after deputies informed her that her products would be seized. She said she had been in dispute with the landlord over problems in the building that had gone unfixed.
The dispensary provided medicinal marijuana for authorized users.
Jenkins faces criminal charges in at least two other unrelated cases in Merced County stemming from cases filed earlier this year, according to Merced Superior Court records.
She has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of failing to care for animals in connection case in April. She also faces five misdemeanor counts of unlawful operation of a commercial cannabis dispensary. She scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday, according to court records.
