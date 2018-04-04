Fair warning from MPD: Put down your phone and just drive!

Drivers are using their cell phones less often while driving, 10 years after “hand-free” became the law. But distracted driving remains a serious safety challenge in California.
The entire month of April is designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. And the first week this is California Teen Safe Driving Week, as traffic safety advocates focus on education and enforcement efforts statewide.
But it’s not all about polite reminders and safe driving tips. The Merced Police Department will join departments throughout the state to step up enforcement along with awareness efforts by the California Office of Traffic Safety to discourage distracted driving.
Officers will have a special emphasis this month on enforcing all cell-phone and distracted driving laws.
April 5 and April 13 have been designated as the two statewide enforcement days when law enforcement agencies will be especially vigilant in spotting such violations.
The California Department of Transportation will put distracted driving messages on the changeable message signs on freeways throughout April.
Since 2011, OTS has conducted an observational study of handheld cell phone use every year. The results are encouraging.
“This year’s study on the use of handheld cell phones and texting shows a decrease over past years,” said OTS Director Rhonda Craft. “However, more work needs to be done to target those who were observed to still be breaking the law.
“The best way to put an end to distracted driving is to educate all Californians about the danger it poses. We will do this through enforcement and education efforts like our new advertising campaign ‘Just Drive,’ reminding drivers to put down their phones and focus on the road.”
Preliminary 2017 data shows that nearly 22,000 drivers were involved in distracted-driving collisions in California, a decline from the more than 33,000 distracted-driving
collisions in 2007, the last full year before the hands-free law went into effect.
“Smart phones are part of everyone’s lives now,” said Sgt. Dan Dabney of the Merced Police Department.. “Texting, phone calls and posting on social media are nearly addicting. But doing these things can have deadly consequences while driving on our city’s street. Changing these dangerous habits will help make our roadways safer for everyone.”
The Merced Police Department will be deploying extra traffic officers through a special grant from California Office of Traffic Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration throughout April.
Violators will be stopped and cited.
Merced police Sgt. Dan Dabney wrote this for The Merced Sun-Star. Email: dabneyd@cityofmerced.org
