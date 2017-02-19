Merced-area college, high school sports summaries for Feb. 17-19, 2017

Basketball
High School Boys
Friday
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
Division II
Golden Valley 57, Ceres 55 (OT)
Golden Valley
12
17
12
10
6 —
57
Ceres
17
5
15
14
4 —
55
Golden Valley (15-13) – Fabian Rivera 1, Etrell Bowers 3, Silvestre Llamas 11, Isaac Cropper 15, Cyrus Allen 27. Totals: 20 11-22 57.
Ceres (15-12) – Haaydn Martinez 20, Durossette 4, Inder Sandhu 8, Nick Jones 6, Cristian Garcia 8, Gurraj Purewal 9. Totals: 20 7-14 55.
3-pointers – Golden Valley 6, (Llamas 3, Cropper 3), Ceres 8 (Martinez 5, Durossette 2, Purewal 1. Team fouls – Golden Valley 13, Ceres 17. Fouled out – Garcia, Allen.
Division III
El Capitan 61, Rosemont 34
Rosemont
11
9
12
2
—
34
El Capitan
15
15
13
18
—
61
Rosemont (17-11) – Jaden Blackmon 9, Jordan Blackmon 9, Calee Reid 1, Marcellus Dollson 3, Eddie Reddiccs 4, Melvin Parker 4, Justin Norman 4. Totals: 11 10-14 34.
El Capitan (16-11) – Angel Serena 2, Tyler Dietz 2, Trevor Thomas 4, Mark Sellers 19, Marcus McCutchen 2, James Sellers 12, Javieer Bagri 3, Adrian Cardoso 6, Jeremiah Duda 11. Totals: 23 6-10 61.
3-pointers – Rosemont (2 (Ja. Blackmon 2), El Capitan 6 (M. Sellers 2, J. Sellers 2, Cardoso 2). Team fouls – Rosemont 9, El Capitan 12. Fouled out – None.
High school Girls
Atwater 75, Central Valley 58
Central Valley
5
18
15
20
—
58
Atwater
14
28
20
13
—
75
Central Valley (11-13) – Alexis Contreras 5, Blanca Espinoza 14, Delores Uti 6, Adria Robinson 14, Adriana Haynes 19. Totals: 22 14-35 58.
Atwater (20-7) – Kelsey Valencia 17, Kianna Davis 1, Marissa Anaya 2, Eileen Martinez 6, Tatiana Steele 5, Lexi Valencia 9, Jasmine Xiong 17, Destiny Hyde 2, Natalie Rocha 3, Alondra Ponce 13. Totals: 31 6-10 75.
3-pointers – Central Valley 0, Atwater 7 (K. Valencia 3, Xiong 3, L. Valencia 1). Team fouls – Central Valley 15, Atwater 26. Fouled out – None.
College Men
Merced College 104, Porterville 97 (OT)
Porterville (10-17, 7-7 CVC) – Angel 7, Mejia 6, Howell 10, McCowan 34, Mascorro 2, Ennis 2, Ulloa 10. Mercado 5, Valle 2, Wilson 19. Totals: 35 24-32 97.
Merced College (17-10, 9-5 CVC) – Byron Brummel 12, Anthony Nolen 17, John Zaragoza 10, Deonta Woodard 27, Jose Gonzalez 19, Ricky Heidelbach 5, Josh Willingham 14. Totals: 33 29-40 104.
3-pointers – Porterville 3 (Angel 1, McCown 1, Wilson 1), Merced 9 (Gonzalez 3, Brummel 2, Zaragoza 2, Nolen 1, Woodard 1). Team fouls – Porterville 29, Merced 25. Fouled out – Mejia (P), Howell (P), Gonzalez (MC), Woodard (MC). Halftime – Merced College 44-39.
UC Merced 64, Simpson 61
Simpson (5-22, 4-10 Cal Pac) – Brakkee 22, Smith 20, Rudd 11, Huerta 2, Justin Beskeen 6. Totals: 26 4-10 61.
UC Merced (8-18, 6-8 Cal Pac) – Branson Garcia 19, Matt Laflin 18, Cole Taira 12, Ronnie Kozak 10, Joshua Kimble 3, Ryan Haywood 1, Derek E’denchukwu 1. Totals: 23 7-11 64.
3-pointers – Simpson 5 (Smith 4, Brakkee 1), UC Merced 11 (Garcia 4, Laflin 4, Taira 2, Kimble 1). Rebounds – Simpson 33 (Brakkee 11), UC Merced 36 (Laflin 12). Assists – Simpson 18 (Rodriguez 7), UC Merced 18 (Taira 6, Laflin 6). Steals – Simpson 10 (Brakkee 3), UC Merced 10 (Taira 4). Team fouls – Simpson 13, UC Merced 10. Halftime – UC Merced 36-29.
College Women
Merced College 81, Porterville 48
Porterville
13
18
6
11
—
48
Merced
20
21
24
16
—
81
Porterville (5-21, 2-10 CVC) – Tobias 11, Cerda 1, Jackson 16, Beath 18, Martinez 2. Totals: 17 11-18 48.
Merced College (14-15, 6-6 CVC) – Samantha James 18, Champelle Kelly 15, Anntranetta Stickman 9, Christina Lotulelei 9, Maria Rodriguez 3, Salihah Bey 27. Totals: 33 13-20 81.
3-pointers – Porterville 3 (Tobias 1, Jackson 1, Beath 1), Merced 2 (Rodriguez 1, Bey 1). Rebounds – Porterville 22 (Jackson 8), Merced 47 (Lotulelei 11). Assists – Porterville 6 (Herrera 3), Merced 18 (Lotulelei 6). Steals – Porterville 9 (Cerda 3), Merced 19 (Kelly 9). Team fouls – Porterville 15, Merced 16.
Simpson 68, UC Merced 67
Simpson
22
10
15
21
—
68
Merced
19
15
18
15
—
67
Simpson (17-13, 10-4 Cal Pac) – Wofford 26, Rodriguez 15, Greenhaw 14, Joseph 3, Jurin 4, Jansen 2. Totals: 27 11-15 68.
UC Merced (15-11, 9-5 Cal Pac) – Courtney Danna 14, Brittany Martinez 10, Danielle Ward 6, Mia Belvin 5, Mia Shannon 12, Aubrey Hayes 12, Deja Jackson 4, Cydney Caradonna 2. Totals: 24 11-14 67.
3-pointers – Simpson 3 (Wofford 2, Armstrong 1), UC Merced 8 (Danna 4, Hayes 2, Belvin 1). Rebounds – Simpson 31 (Rodriguez 6), UC Merced 23 (Ward 4, Jackson 4). Assists – Simpson 12 (Wofford 4), UC Merced 20 (Castro 6). Steals – Simpson 4 (Greenhaw 2), UC Merced 10 (Danna 4). Team fouls – Simpson 14, UC Merced 17. Fouled out – Shannon (UCM).
Wrestling
High School Boys
Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Tournament
At Pitman High, Turlock
Team scores: 1. Del Oro 209, 2. Pitman 197, 3. Folsom 169.5, 4. Oak Ridge 165.5, 5. Turlock 138.5, 6. Buhach Colony 116, 7. Golden Valley 108, 7. Tokay 108, 9. Granite Bay 100.5, 10. El Capitan 85.
Finals
106 pounds – Antonie Lorenzo (Del Oro) pin Caydin Wickard (Golden Valley), 1:52. 113 – Brendan Johnson (Del Oro) pin Kyle Downs (Buhach Colony), 1:02. 120 – Greg Villoria (West) dec. Angelo Martinoni (Folsom), 6-3. 126 – Adam Velasquez (Pitman) dec. Mikey Mello (Oak Ridge), 11-4. 132 – JT Stinson (Del Oro) maj. dec. Alex Oliveira (Turlock), 13-0. 138 – Jackson Rehair (Oak Ridge) dec. Chase Patterson (Del Oro), 8-1. 145 – Jack Ramlia (Granite Bay) tech fall Jack Santina (Oak Ridge), 16-0. 152 – Jeff Skyrud (Folsom) dec. Noak Blake (Del Oro), 11-6. 160 – Juan Rosales (Buhach Colony) dec. Will Costonzo (Del Oro), 6-3. 170 – Isaiah Perez (Pitman) pin Dylan Kranich (Tokay), 5:00. 182 – Justin Medeiros (Lodi) dec. Dylan Crane (Folsom), 5-0. 195 – Mason Roush (Folsom) dec. Breck Jeffus (Turlock), 3-1. 220 – Kyle Richards (Folsom) dec. Cortland Morse (Golden Valley) 3-0. 285 – Pablo Miller (Del Oro) pin James McClain (Tokay), 1:30.
Top 8 finishers
106 – 1. Antonio Lorenzo, Del Oro. 2. Caydin Wickard, Golden Valley. 3. Izzy Tubera, Pitman. 4. William Giron, Turlock. 5. Eli Blackwell, Tracy. 6. Max McCarver, Oak Ridge. 7. Ricky Lopez, West. 8. Nick Nguyen, Tokay.
113 – 1. Brenden Johnson, Del Oro. 2. Kyle Downs, Buhach Colony. 3. Seth Chaney, Tokay. 4. Josiah Araujo, El Capitan. 5. Giovanni Villegas, Turlock. 6. David Granados, Merced. 7. Ethan Tabaie, Granite Bay, 8. Cesar Tellez, Pitman.
120 – 1. Greg Villoria, West. 2. Angelo Martinoni, Folsom. 3. Eli Blake, Del Oro. 4, Jared Horstman, Oak Ridge. 5. Devin Holman, El Capitan. 6. Trevor Mattox, Pitman. 8. Emmanuel Conde, Turlock. 8. Kai Niimi. Granite Bay.
126 – 1. Adam Velasquez, Pitman. 2. Mikey Mello, Oak Ridge. 3. Emilio De La Riva, Folsom. 4. Trenton Edalgo, Tokay. 5. Logan Bik, Rocklin. 6. Leem Kue, Buhach Colony. 7. Teague Dilbeck, Granite Bay. 8. Cole Jackson, Lincoln (Stockton).
132 – 1. JT Stinson, Del Oro. 2. Alex Oliveira, Turlock. 3. Dylan Crawford, Lodi. 4. Kendall LaRosa, Pitman. 5. Ricky Mello, Oak Ridge. 6. Alejandro Martinez, Tracy. 7. Lance Lo, Lincoln (Stockton). 8. Alexander Caudillo, El Capitan.
138 – 1. Jackson Redhair, Oak Ridge. 2. Chase Patterson, Del Oro. 3. Mateo Samuelson, Golden Valley. 4. Tondrick Pope, Pitman. 5. Adrien Galenzoga, Folsom. 6. Carson Wood, Tokay. 7. Alexander Ceja, Turlock. 8. Elliezar Schmallbeck, Lincoln (Stockton).
145 – 1. Jack Ramalia, Granite Bay. 2, Jack Santina, Oak Ridge. 3. William Scwertscharf, Buhach Colony. 4. Michael Solorzano, El Capitan. 5. Immanuel Wright, Golden Valley. 6. Kobe Woltz. Del Oro. 7. Jarod Mica, Folsom. 8. Diego Cornejo, Turlock.
152 – 1. Jeff Skyrud, Folsom. 2. Noah Blake, Del Oro. 3. Joseph LaRosa, Pitman. 4. Carter Bozovich, Tokay. 5. Brady Mello, Golden Valley. 6. Evan Myrtue, El Capitan. 7. Mason Kohls, Granite Bay. 8. Austin Mason, Lodi.
160 – 1. Juan Rosales, Buhach Colony. 2. Will Costonzo, Del Oro. 3. Omar Ramos, Golden Valley. 4. Dominic Silva, Turlock. 5. Ben Switzer, Woodcreek. 6. Hunter Gonzalez, Rocklin. 7. Bobby Mello, Oak Ridge. 8. Matt Cooper, Tokay.
170 – 1. Isaiah Perez, Pitman. 2. Dylan Kranich, Tokay. 3. Parker Wilkin, Granite Bay. 4. Brian Horn, Rocklin. 5. Kaleb Reyes-Small, Folsom. 6. Victor Cruz, Buhach Colony. 7. Kaden West, Oak Ridge. 8. Nathan Tipton, Lodi.
182 – 1. Justin Medeiros, Lodi. 2. Dylan Crane, Folsom. 3. Nolan Stabbert, Granite Bay. 4. Titus Sanchez, Buhach Colony. 5. Adelo Fields, Turlock. 6. Jesus Padilla, Pitman. 7. Matt Miclat, Woodcreek. 8. Jacob Fernandez, El Capitan.
195 – 1. Mason Roush, Folsom. 2. Breck Jeffus, Turlock. 3. AJ Bicocca, Oak Ridge. 4. Brenden Tallent, Pitman. 5. Steven Inocencio, Buhach Colony. 6. David Stewart, El Capitan. 7. Jared Zermeno, Tokay. 8. Taylor Dickson, Lincoln (Stockton).
220 – 1. Kyle Richards, Folsom. 2. Cortland Morse, Golden Valley. 3. Anthony Carbajal, Pitman. 4. Preston Cobabe, Oak Ridge. 5. Juan Estrada, Turlock. 6. Miguel Raya, Lincoln (Stockton). 7. Raymond Garcia, Buhach Colony. 8. Kyle Lee, El Capitan.
285 – 1. Pablo Miller, Del Oro. 2. James McClain, Tokay. 3. Julian Barrera, Pitman. 4. Daniel Canela, Atwater. 5. Brandon Flores, Turlock. 6. Caleb Freeland, Folsom. 7. Ben Bishop, Lodi. 8. Cole Johnson, Nevada Union.
