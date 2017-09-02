Rough week for local schools as Golden Valley, Atwater and El Capitan all lose

McNair scored with 14 seconds left to edge Atwater 36-35 on Friday night as they debuted their new $2.5 million stadium with a thrilling victory.
It was the second straight week the Falcons (0-2) battled down to the wire.
Charles Jackson scored two touchdowns, including a 73-yard scoring run. Jose Bautista also broke free for a touchdown run 62 yards for Atwater.
Beyer 20, Golden Valley 13 in Merced – The Cougars (0-2) took an early lead as quarterback Jack Solis connected with Rodney Evans for a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Beyer then scored 20 consecutive points to build a 20-7 lead.
Golden Valley scored late but failed to recover an onside kick with about 1 minute left in the game.
Oakdale 50, El Capitan 13 in Oakdale – Joshua Jacobson had touchdown runs of 27, 21, 2 and 7 yards as the Mustangs (2-0) routed the Gauchos (0-2). Kevin Reid threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brian Harris for El Capitan’s first touchdown. Alejandro Manzo added a 2-yard touchdown run for the Gauchos’ second touchdown.
Ripon Christian 35, Stone Ridge Christian 6 in Atwater – Ethan Moradzedeh hauled in a 10-yard touchdown from Bryce Louters to give SRC a 6-0 lead in the second quarter. It was all Ripon Christian from there as Michael Kamps rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Hilmar 35, Lathrop 13 in Hilmar – Tristan Crowley threw three touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help the Yellowjackets improve to 2-0. Crowley threw for 179 yards and rushed for 59 yards on two carries. Hilmar outscored Lathrop 21-0 in the second half to break open a 14-13 game at the half.
Los Banos 42, Liberty Ranch 34 in Galt – Antonio Lopez rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers win. Lopez scored two touchdowns in the third quarter that saw Los Banos outscore Liberty Ranch 22-0 to erase a one-point deficit at the half.
Los Banos quarterback Anthony Caballero also threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Paul Calderon hauled in two of the touchdown passes. Malike Perez intercepted two passes for Los Banos (2-0).
Livingston 25, Amador 20 in Livingston – Anderson Guzman scored on a 10-yard touchdown run and Andrew Mendoza connected with Audel Lopez for a 60-yard touchdown to help the Wolves build a 25-7 lead and they held on to even their record at 1-1.
Heritage 48, Pacheco 27 in Los Banos – The Patriots (2-0) broke open a 13-13 tie with 21 consecutive points and then cruised for the victory. The Panthers dropped to 1-1 with the loss.
Gustine 42, Linden 2 in Linden – The Reds dominated their first game of the season as they sprinted out to a 42-0 lead at the half.
Delhi 34, Johnasen 28 in Modesto – The Hawks (2-0) opened up a 34-13 lead in the second half but had to hold on for the win.
Roosevelt 38, Dos Palos 13 in Dos Palos – Roughriders quarterback Jordan De La Rosa threw three touchdowns and ran for another in the win. Cameorn Anderson and Amando Ibarra caught touchdowns for the Broncos (1-1).
Chowchilla 33, Fresno 18 in Chowchilla – The Tribe bounced back from their season-opening loss with a convincing win at home.
