It’s all Tigers, Lopez in Stubbs’ first trip back to Los Banos as a visiting coach

The Golden Valley High football team didn’t have an answer for Los Banos running back Anthonio Lopez.
The Tigers junior exploded for three touchdowns in the first half to help Los Banos jump out to a 21-point lead and he finished with 246 yards on 24 carries in a 27-7 win for Los Banos at Loftin Stadium on Friday night.
“He was up there (in yards),” said Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso, whose team improved to 3-0 this season. “He was the real deal tonight.”
Lopez scored on runs of 3 and 8 yards in the first quarter to help Los Banos build a 14-0 lead.
The speedster then broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
“I read the blocks and followed the blockers,” said Lopez , who has racked up 635 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in three games. “I got the vision and I took off.”
The Cougars (0-3) got on the board in the third quarter as Darren Phillips punched in a 3-yard touchdown run to pull within 21-7.
However, the Tigers put the game away in the fourth quarter as quarterback Anthony Caballero scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 27-7.
The Tigers played well defensively, getting pressure on GV quarterback Jack Solis. Los Banos’ Juan Bravo finished with two sacks.
Caropreso thought the offense left some points on the field.
“I thought we played well. We ran the ball pretty successfully,” Caropreso said. “We left a lot of stuff out there. We got inside the 10 three times and came away with nothing. Some bad penalties.”
The game marked the return of Dennis Stubbs to Los Banos. The Golden Valley coach hadn’t coached in Los Banos since coaching the Tigers from 2007-2011.
Los Banos played at Golden Valley last season.
“It’s different,” said Caropreso, who was an offensive coordinator under Stubbs. “We both want to win. We’re such good friends. You don’t want to see the other guy go through the misery of a loss. So it was a little different out there tonight, but it was good to see him.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Los Banos 27, Golden Valley 7
Golden Valley
0
0
7
0
—
7
Los Banos
14
7
0
6
—
27
First Quarter
LB – Antonio Lopez 3 run (Chase Ferreira kick)
LB – Lopez 8 run (Ferreira kick)
Second Quarter
LB – Lopez 74 run (Ferreira kick)
Third Quarter
GV – Darren Phillips 3 run (Marcus Baladad kick)
Fourth Quarter
LB – Anthony Caballero 1 run (kick failed)
Records: Golden Valley 0-3; Los Banos 3-0.
Comments