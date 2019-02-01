Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Dos Palos party

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured another person at a Dos Palos party two weeks ago.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that detectives arrested 22-year-old Dylan Ballard on Jan. 25.
During the early morning hours of Jan. 19 deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a large party in the 21000 block of Reynolds Avenue.
Deputies arrived and found two victims. One of the victims was taken to the hospital. The other, identified as 23-year-old Elias Vivanco Jr., died at the scene.
Ballard was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and accessory, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
At the recording, dial 1. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.
