Merced County reports one new COVID-19 death, 29 new cases

The Merced County Department of Public Health reported one new death and 29 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The death brings the county’s local COVID-19 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 154. After going nearly a week without a reported COVID-19 death, Merced County has reported two deaths in the last two days.

The individual who died was a woman over 65 years old with underlying health conditions, according to County Public Health..

The 29 new cases bring the county’s total number of residents infected by the virus to 9,386 reported in Merced County since the first case was confirmed in March.

The number of infections presumed to be active rose from 296 on Tuesday to 304 on Wednesday. Active cases are an estimate based on the number of new coronavirus cases within the last two weeks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The number of residents actively hospitalized dropped from 23 on Tuesday to 20 on Wednesday. There have been 696 residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the Valley





Stanislaus County: 6 deaths in last seven days, 394 total deaths since beginning of pandemic, 17,403 infections to date, 1,256 hospitalizations, 16,771 recovered.

Fresno County: 68 new cases Wednesday, 30,220 to date; no additional deaths, 430 to date. The Fresno County Department of Public Health only updates its count of fatalities on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Kings County: Nine new cases, 8,164 to date; no additional deaths, 83 to date. Kings County includes more than 3,630 infections among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Madera County: Eight new cases, 4,928 to date; no additional deaths, 73 to date.

Mariposa County: No new cases, 78 to date; no additional deaths, two to date.

Tulare County: 438 new cases, 17,365 to date; three additional deaths, 282 to date.