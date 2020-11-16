Merced County demoted by California to purple tier for COVID-19 restrictions

Merced County on Monday was demoted into a more restrictive tier for business reopenings under California’s program to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Merced, along with Fresno and Stanislaus counties are now part of purple Tier 1 in the state’s color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” The purple tier represents “widespread” risk of spreading COVID-19 in the community.

The counties had previously been in red Tier 2, representing “substantial” risk. As of Friday, total county fatalities traced to the virus tallied 169. To date, 10,374 Merced County residents have received a positive COVID-19 test.

The backslide into the more restrictive tier means that restaurants, churches, gyms and other business sectors that had been allowed to reopen indoors with limited capacity will now have to return to outdoor-only operations.

Merced Mayor Mike Murphy on Monday said the county’s moving back into the purple tier was likely to happen, based on the recent surge in cases.

Murphy said he hopes the city and others can work hard to make the most out of a challenging situation. His hope is that the recent surge is temporary, and that the county will trend in the right direction soon.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Murphy said it’s up to residents to make smart decisions to protect themselves and others. That includes wearing masks, social distancing and proper personal hygiene.

“We have guidance from our public health officials on what it’s going to take to reduce the spread and really it’s going to come down to individuals making choices that reflect that,” Murphy said.

New cases growing statewide

The state Department of Public Health, which typically announces its tier assignments under its “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” on Tuesdays, instead posted the data on Monday on its website.

As California deals with “an unprecedented surge” in the rate of new cases per day among the state’s population and its counties, the tier assignments are now subject to happening on any day of the week, and could also happen more than once a week.

Under red Tier 2, restaurants have been able to offer limited indoor dining at up to 25% capacity. Similarly, churches could hold indoor services at up to the lesser of 25% capacity or 100 people, and fitness clubs could allow indoor workouts at up to 10% of their capacity

In prior weeks, counties who learned on a Tuesday that they were moving backward on the tier system had until the end of the week to activate plans to increase restrictions. On Monday, the state said, “in light of the extreme circumstances requiring immediate action, counties will be required to implement any sector changes the day following the tier announcement.”

For Merced, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, that means the counties have to require restaurants, houses of worship and other affected sectors must return to outdoor-only operations by Tuesday.