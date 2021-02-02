Coronavirus update: Merced County reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 127 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise, as the Merced County Department of Public Health reported three new deaths Tuesday, which increases the total to 357 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the recent deaths, two were women and one was a man. One was between ages 18-34, the second was between ages 50-64, and the third was age 65 or above. All had underlying health conditions, the Department of Public Health reported.

There were 127 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, which brings the total number of cases to 26,674 who have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Currently there are 2,349 Merced County residents estimated to be infected, a drop of 130 cases since yesterday. The number of residents hospitalized is 35 — a decrease of six cases since Friday. As of Monday there were five available ICU beds in Merced County, the state reported.

Merced County has a 11 percent positivity rate, meaning the rate of those people who received a positive result after being tested.

Statewide, there have been 3.2 confirmed coronavirus cases and 41,330 deaths.

Around the Valley

Data from around the central Valley reported on Tuesday:

Stanislaus County: 842 deaths since the pandemic’s start, 46,465 infected total.

Fresno County: The state on Tuesday reported 420 new cases, while the county public health department reported 12 new deaths.

Tulare County: 155 new cases; eight new deaths; at least 28,563 vaccine doses administered.

Kings County: 40 new cases; no new deaths; at least 6,069 vaccine doses administered.

Madera County: 43 new cases; nine new deaths; at least 10,151 vaccine doses administered.

Mariposa County: Three new cases; no new deaths; at least 435 vaccine doses administered.8,706 cases.