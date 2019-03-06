Local

Rain forces closure of major highway leading to Yosemite

By Vikaas Shanker

March 06, 2019 12:38 PM

Fire crews battle the Ferguson Fire along Highway 140 in Mariposa County

Fire crews battle the Ferguson Fire in steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
By
Up Next
Fire crews battle the Ferguson Fire in steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
By

Caltrans is preemptively closing the main route to Yosemite National Park from Merced in anticipation of heavy rains in and near the area of the Ferguson Fire.

A full closure of Highway 140 between Midpines to Foresta Road in El Portal, in Mariposa County, will begin at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Caltrans news release. Transportation officials are urging motorists and Yosemite visitors to take alternate routes.

The closure is due to an ongoing storm that could impact the roadway and threaten public safety, the release states, adding the duration of the closure will depend on the weather.

The 17-mile stretch of Highway 140, just four miles west of the Yosemite National Park entrance, is close to and within the area of the 2018 Ferguson Fire burn scar. Heavy rains can cause dangerous mudslides and debris in the area of burn scars, officials said.

“Caltrans crews will close the road when the storm begins,” the release states. “After the storm has passed, Caltrans crews will clear any debris and inspect the road before reopening it to traffic.”

Vikaas Shanker

Vikaas Shanker is a news reporter covering education and courts for the Merced Sun-Star and Los Banos Enterprise. He also is a data fellow of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. A Chicago area native and University of Kansas graduate, he has been reporting in Merced County since 2016.

  Comments  