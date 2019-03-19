Local

Tired of seeing mattresses tossed into alleys or secluded roads? Merced has plans for that

By Thaddeus Miller

March 19, 2019 03:20 PM

In an attempt to get people to stop dumping old mattresses and broken couches in alleyways or secluded dead-end Merced streets, city leaders are working on a plan to transport that junk to the landfill for free.

The Merced City Council narrowly passed the plan on Monday with a 4-3 vote to transform three parcels of land north of Yosemite Avenue and east of Highway 59.

The effort is estimated to cost $1 million to provide space to park street sweepers, work on some of the city’s vehicles and provide rolling garbage bins for the unwanted bulky items. Some of those uses would be temporary while others would stick around much longer, according to Ken Elwin, the city’s public works director.

N01_TIPLIST2.JPG
M St. and Barclay Lane in the Bellevue States has been used as a dumping ground for all sorts of garbage from mattresses, chairs, plastic pipes, landscape items and cement, seen here Nov. 30, 2011.
File photo Merced Sun-Star

Residents would bring their unwanted junk to the site and city employees would truck it about four miles north on Highway 59 to the landfill. Residents who take their waste directly to the dump are charged a fee, which some try to avoid by abandoning their junk around the city.

Mayor Mike Murphy and Councilmembers Delray Shelton and Fernando Echeverria cast the “no” votes against the plan. Murphy said he’d support a longer-term plan and was hesitant about spending money on a temporary site.

Officials said the transfer site would be for bulky items and would not take trash or green waste that should fit in a regular trash bin. The free program is estimated to be available to the public in July or August, Elwin said.

MER_TMDumpingProject3
Three parcels of land -- including the one seen here on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 -- at Yosemite Avenue and Highway 59 are set to be used by the city of Merced for projects including a site for residents to dump bulky items for free. The city would transfer matresses, couches and other large items to the dump for free.
Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Merced launched an app — Merced Connect — in 2016 to help report illegal dumping, among other problems.

The site was formerly a rock sales yard called Boulders Unlimited and was acquired by the city in 2012, according to officials.

The contract for the work was awarded to Rolfe Construction Co. of Atwater, according to records.

