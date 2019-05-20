City-based Monopoly games spread to Los Banos, where ‘Park Place’ is now ‘City Hall’

This Monopoly-based boardgame, Los Banos-opoly, was released for purchase at the Los Banos Walmart in May 2019, according to a news release from Cincinnati-based game creator Late for the Sky. Courtesy of Late for the Sky

Los Banos now has a personalized version of the Monopoly game.

Los Banos-opoly is on sale at the Los Banos Walmart for $19.98. It comes a month after its producer introduced Atwater-opoly – and before a version highlighting Merced hits any store shelves.

Los Banos-opoly replaces the Hasbro Monopoly game board spaces with familiar Los Banos area landmarks, such as the Ted Falasco Arts Center, Milliken Museum, San Luis National Wildlife Refuge and Los Banos Rail-Trail.

Courtesy of Late for the Sky

The board game also includes several iconic restaurants in town, including M&M’s Italian Restaurant, Wool Growers Restaurant and Espana’s Southwest Bar and Grill.

The Cincinnati-based producer of the Los Banos and Atwater board games, Late for the Sky, has made similar games for other cities across the country, including Fresno, Clovis and Modesto, according to spokesperson Jessica Staub.