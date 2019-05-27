Tragedy grows. Two children, two adults killed in Merced area - including a pregnant woman

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The female passenger killed in the Merced County crash that also took three other lives was six months pregnant and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A single-vehicle traffic collision was reported to CHP at about 8:29 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Highway 152, west of Highway 33, according to a CHP news release. A 40-year-old man, 22-year-old women and two boys aged 9 and 2, all from Pomona, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Merced County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office has identified the victims but was working to determine their relationships to each other, Undersheriff Jason Goins said Monday morning. Their identities will not be released until family has been notified.

The 40-year-old man was reported driving a 2017 Nissan Altima east on Highway 152 in the left lane between 65 and 75 mph when the car started moving side-to-side in the roadway, according to the release.

He lost control of the vehicle and the car traveled into the right lane before turning to the north direction across the grass-dirt median and westbound lanes onto the north shoulder of the highway, the release states, before colliding “broadside” into a tree.

The woman was the only vehicle occupant not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in the collision, the release states. Investigators also said the weather was not a factor in the collision but the cause remained under investigation Monday.