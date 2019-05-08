A big rig traveling near Los Banos went over the Highway 152 embankment, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A big rig towing an empty trailer went over the embankment on Highway 152 near Los Banos on Wednesday, closing down a lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The solo tractor-trailer was heading west about 3 p.m. near the Romero Visitors Center when it crashed through a metal guardrail and wooden posts before tumbling about 50 feet down a steep embankment, CHP said. It landed on its wheels.

The information on the driver was not immediately available but the truck originated from Ceres, CHP said. The driver did not report injuries.

The right lane was closed about 3:30 p.m., according to CHP.