Fatal Merced County crash victims identified, deputies say

The two victims who died in a motorcycle collision Friday in Merced County were identified by authorities as Hawaii residents 71-year-old Joseph Dias and 16-year-old Gwynaive Opellia Rubis.

Dias was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle with the teen as his passenger south on Hornitos Road, north of Robinson Road, as it tried to pass a 2014 Toyota RAV4 being driven by 61-year-old Christine Marie Vanloon of Merced, according to California Highway Patrol.

While attempting the pass, Dias’ motorcycle side swiped a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck and utility trailer, which was being driven the opposite direction by 34-year-old Denair resident Lewis Conway Prock, according to the CHP.

The motorcycle traveled back across the double yellow striped street marker into the southbound lane where it collided with the Toyota, officials said.

Dias and Rubis were ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. No other injuries were reported.

The identities of Dias and Rubis, who were visiting from Hawaii, were released by the Merced County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office Monday.