Cause of fire near downtown Merced remains a mystery as investigation continues
Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of a large structure fire that burned at 7 West 20th Street near the intersection of G Street in Merced on June 12, according to the Merced Fire Department.
Loss due to the fire in the 3,600-square-foot structure is estimated at about $60,000, according to Merced Fire Battalion Chief Cory Haas.
The investigation into the fire is still open and it is undetermined how the fire started, Haas said.
Merced Police are still attempting to speak with multiple individuals after it was reported to firefighters that people were seen leaving the area where the fire occurred, according to Haas.
Fire officials said three fire engines and a fire truck responded to the scene at the vacant multi-unit structure at 3:51 p.m. on June 12. Firefighters gained control of the blaze at about 4:26 p.m. and no injuries were reported.
