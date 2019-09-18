Ex-owner of well-known Patterson car dealership killed in crash on Pacheco Pass

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The man killed Tuesday in a car crash on Pacheco Pass was identified as 59-year-old Rick Schiltz, a City of Patterson economic strategic commissioner and former owner of the McAuley Ford Patterson car dealership.

Schiltz was driving a white sedan at about 9 a.m. east on Highway 152, east of Dinosaur Point Road, at an unknown speed when the vehicle made an unsafe turning movement, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

The vehicle left the roadway, traveled 200 feet down an embankment and caught fire, the report states.

Schiltz, who was identified Wednesday by the Merced County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office as the driver, was thrown from the car and died at the scene, the CHP said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Oscar Salas, a service manager at McAuley Ford, said staff at the dealership were notified Schiltz was killed in the crash late Wednesday morning.

“Everybody is shocked,” Salas said, noting Schiltz recently retired and sold his ownership stake in the dealership.

Schiltz led the dealership for more than 20 years and “did a lot for the community,” Salas said.

He was involved with the Patterson Rotary Club as a board member, according to the Patterson Irrigator. Schiltz was most recently listed as a member of the City of Patterson Economic Strategic Commission.