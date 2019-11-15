Cruickshank student returning to school after being hit by car, district says

Cruickshank Middle School student Alex Tovar, shown here, is expected to return to school following an accident reported in September.

After suffering major head injuries when a car crashed into his bike, Cruickshank Middle School student Alex Tovar is expected to return to school Monday.

District officials said in a new release Friday that Tovar has made “major progress” toward recovering from the crash.

The crash happened Sept. 19 at Paulson Road and Yosemite Avenue when the eighth grade student was riding his bike through a crosswalk on his way to school.

After being struck, Tovar was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Tovar is now able to walk, jog and eat on his own. He no longer feels any pain from his injuries, but wears an eye patch over his left eye on account of double vision, according to the news release.

If the double vision does not self-correct, Tovar will need a procedure.

Tovar attended a school assembly with his classmates Wednesday where motivational speaker Brent Poppen spoke of his spinal injury.

“Poppen explained to Alex’s classmates how lucky they are to have him returning to school and that they can do anything they put their mind to,” Joey Horta, a representative for the Merced City School District, said in the release.

While Tovar continues to recover, he will attend school for a few hours a day.