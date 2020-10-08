Many Merced businesses reopen with move to COVID-19 red tier — but hardships continue

J.D. McCarthy used to be four months ahead in his rent payments for his business Studio 7 Tattoos in Merced.

That was before McCarthy was forced to shut down his shop for the past seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite picking up side jobs to make money like chopping firewood, McCarthy has seen his savings account dwindle.

“You do what you have to do,” said McCarthy, who has owned his shop for five years. “We were ordered to close seven months ago but the bills are still the same. I’ve had to work on my own. Unemployment helps but when you’re used to making $4,000 to $5,000 per month, when you’re only getting $1,000 for unemployment you have to pick what bills you’re going to pay.”

McCarthy says there is a sense of relief with Tuesday’s announcement from the state that Merced County has graduated from the more restrictive purple tier to the second red tier under the state’s reopening plan, which allows many businesses to operate in a limited capacity.

Many Merced County businesses — including movie theaters, massage studios, tattoo parlors and gyms — can now reopen with limited capacity.

What other businesses can open?

Restaurants can now offer indoor dining at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Houses of worship can open for weddings and cultural ceremonies at a maximum of 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Museums and zoos can open with indoor activities at a maximum 25% capacity. Dance studios with indoor activities can operate at a maximum of 10% capacity. Gyms and fitness centers and yoga studios with indoor activities can operate at a maximum of 10% capacity.

Also able to open up are body waxing, tattoo and piercing parlors, massage studios, non-medical electrolysis salons with precautions such as face masks and social distancing.





Shopping malls with indoor activities can open at a maximum of 50% capacity, with common areas closed and food courts limited in capacity. Most retail stores with indoor activities can open at a maximum of 50% capacity.

Opening just in time

Me Time Massage & Spa owner Lucy Howard welcomed back her first two clients on Wednesday.

“I’m very excited about it,” said Howard, who has owned her business in the Bear Creek Galleria for 10 years. “It’s about time. I did have a (Payment Protection Program) loan, but that was running out. It’s perfect timing for me.”

Many Merced business owners like McCarthy and Howard have had to close the doors to their businesses for seven months, outside of the few weeks they were briefly allowed to open during the pandemic before being forced to shut their doors again.

“It was hard,” Howard said. “I still have to maintain rent. I had a PPP loan that helped but I was getting worried because I’m down to my last few hundred dollars in my bank account. It’s the beginning of October. There’s plenty of time for me to get whatever I need to stay open.

“It’s just a struggle right now, Before COVID, I was doing pretty well, but my bank account has dwindled to almost nothing. That’s the harsh reality.”

Slowly welcoming customers back

Even with the green light to open for business, McCarthy and Howard expect it to be slow at first. McCarthy hopes he can open his shop back up sometime next week if he can get supplies delivered in time.

McCarthy knows some of his clients who may be hurting financially because of the pandemic might not be rushing back to his shop to get a tattoo.

Howard also believes it may be a while before her customers feel comfortable coming in for a massage.

“It’s close proximity and my clients believe in science,” Howard said. “It’s probably going to be some time before we’re really back to business. That’s the hard part, people are still not ready to come out. We want to reassure people we’re careful.”

Howard said clients will have to wear masks. The studio will also be well stocked with Lysol, wipes and other cleaners to make sure the work space is a clean environment. Howard said the number of people in the studio will be limited as well.

“It feels almost like we’re on our way back to normal,” Howard said. “Hopefully we can get out of the red. I heard Fresno may go backwards. I’m worried about that. I’d hate for us to lose it. I don’t want to see that happen again.”