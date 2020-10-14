Authorities identify man struck and killed by Amtrak train in Merced

Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed by a passenger train in Merced last week.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 48-year-old Alan Hill of Merced, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Merced Police officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 and Santa Fe Drive at about 8:48 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, according to Merced Police Lt. Joe Weiss.

Weiss said officers arrived at the scene and located the deceased victim west of Highway 59 on the railroad tracks. According to police, the Amtrak train was traveling eastbound entering the city when it struck the man who was reportedly walking on the tracks.