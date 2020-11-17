Merced’s fire chief is resigning. Why is he stepping down and what’s next?

Merced Fire Chief Billy Alcorn called it one of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make.

The Merced native, who has spent almost two decades working in the Merced Fire Department, is resigning in January after accepting a job as deputy chief with the Fresno Fire Department.

The last day for Alcorn, 36, will be Jan. 3, 2021.

“Everything was an emotional roller coaster,” Alcorn said. “This has been my dream job, working in the Merced Fire Department. I have family in Merced. My parents live in Merced. I grew up in Merced. My father-in-law retired as a Merced Fire Department chief officer. This was a very tough decision.”

History with Merced Fire Department

Alcorn has held many positions with the Merced Fire Department since he started in 2004. Some of those roles have included firefighter, fire engineer, fire captain, battalion chief and deputy fire chief before being named the fire chief in March of 2019.

The Merced High 2002 graduate was named the Firefighter of the Year in 2009. He said it’s tough to leave a department where he’s formed so many relationships and friendships over the years.

However, Alcorn believes going to a bigger department in a different city will allow him to grow professionally.

“I’ve only known the way Merced does things,” Alcorn. “The move is essentially to diversify myself as a chief officer, to continue to grow professionally. Fresno is a large organization that I feel will help me learn more from a professional development perspective as a chief officer.”

Alcorn says he and his family — which includes his wife Holly and children Ashland, Sofia and Colton — won’t relocate any time soon.

Improvements to the department

Alcorn takes pride in some of the strides the department has made under his leadership. He said their outreach to community service clubs over the last couple years has helped lead to the donation of two mechanical CPR machines valued at $16,000 each.

A local girl scout troop also donated pet masks that allow firefighters to treat animals with oxygen. The tools were recently was used when firefigthers rescued three dogs from an apartment fire.

The department has also created incentives to attract local graduates of the Merced College Fire Program to help recruit firefighters.

Plus, Alcorm said the department has also put more focus on the professional development and health of their firefighters in recent years.

“We’ve brought in some leadership training that was very important to the department and put everyone through it,” Alcorn said.

“Most members attended the training. Another thing that was important to us was the enhancement of our health and wellness physicals. Some of the goals we set forth was to try to identify early detection of cancer and early detection of heart issues. Cardiac issues are some of the leading causes of deaths in firefighters and we were able to do that the last two years.”

Alcorn says he wanted to become a firefighter from a young age. He would get excited when he saw fire trucks drive by with their lights and sirens on.

He appreciates the relationships he’s formed with city officials, Cal Fire, Mercy Medical Center Merced and emergency personnel.

“The city has given me every opportunity to develop professionally,” Alcorn said. “One of the tough parts I ask myself is: ‘Have I given them everything back that they’ve invested in me?’ That’s another part that makes it a tough decision.”

Alcorn’s start date in Fresno is Jan. 4.