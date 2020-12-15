Merced Sun-Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Woman, 19, killed in Bear Creek crash identified by Merced County coroner

Police lights.
Police lights.

A driver killed in a solo-vehicle crash into Bear Creek has been identified by the Merced County Coroner’s Office as Savannah Correa, 19, of Merced.

According to the Merced Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the area of East South Bear Creek Drive and Parsons Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Police located a Dodge Caravan at the bottom of the creek and found the occupants — two men and two women. Police said Correa suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service