Woman, 19, killed in Bear Creek crash identified by Merced County coroner

Police lights.

A driver killed in a solo-vehicle crash into Bear Creek has been identified by the Merced County Coroner’s Office as Savannah Correa, 19, of Merced.

According to the Merced Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the area of East South Bear Creek Drive and Parsons Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Police located a Dodge Caravan at the bottom of the creek and found the occupants — two men and two women. Police said Correa suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.