Merced County fog to clear, but light rain a possibility during Christmas weekend

This holiday season, traditions have been uprooted by COVID-19 and a sense of normalcy is difficult to come by.

But amid an unprecedented December, one thing that has remained typical in Merced County is rainfall.

“Merced has been running close to normal,” said David Spector, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Hanford office. “It’s further south that they’ve been really dry.”

Merced County’s rainfall so far is slightly above average for December, Spector said. That’s good news, as the county is currently classified as experiencing moderate and severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

Temperatures are projected to peak around the mid-50s on Christmas Eve and day.

Meteorologists are expecting a possibility of light rain beginning Christmas night. The storm is anticipated to drop a total of about one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of precipitation.

More light rain could fall after Christmas.

But the modest storm system moving in will clear up foggy conditions muddling the roads and skies, improving visibility for traveling vehicles and reindeer alike.

“I think after tomorrow, we’re not going to see much fog for a while,” Spector said.

A second stronger storm system is projected in the Merced County area Sunday night through Monday. Rainfall is expected to measure up to three-tenths of an inch, Spector said.

Weather conditions outside of Merced County

Merced County residents visiting Southern California may find travel difficulties with weather. The second storm system beginning on Sunday could make essential road passes in Kern County, like the “Grapevine,” an issue for vehicles.

“You may have some problems on Monday along the passes,” Spector said.

The worst road delays in Los Angeles are projected on Dec. 29 at around 5 p.m., and could slow travelers down for at least 30 minutes, according to predictions by AAA.

Drivers traveling to the Bay Area should see easier conditions, with the possibility of some wet roads. AAA’s estimated worst time to drive in the Bay Area already passed on Dec. 23.

A maximum enforcement period is in effect by the California Highway Patrol from 6:01 p.m. Thursday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. All available officers will be on the road for increased enforcement and to assist drivers in need of help.

Visitors to Yosemite National Park should be aware that they may be in for a white Christmas. The two storms are also anticipated to impact the area with rain and snow, Spector said.

Friday night’s storm could bring half an inch to an inch of rain to the lowest parts of the Yosemite Valley, while snow is expected above 6,000 feet. The second storm on Sunday will be colder, and snowfall may be seen as low as 4,000 feet.

A message on Yosemite National Park’s website also warned visitors of potential traffic congestion.

Multiple delays of up to two to three hours in the Yosemite Valley and park entrances are a possibility, even amid COVID-19. The park’s travel advisory recommends arriving before mid-morning, especially on Saturdays and holiday weekends.

Due to the virus’s increasing spread, the park is currently open for day use only between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tioga and Glacier Point roads are closed for the winter season.

Lodging and campgrounds are temporarily closed in the park. Other services and facilities are limited, and shuttles are not operating.

More than weather: COVID-19 a travel factor this year

State and local public health experts have pleaded with residents to help choke back the virus by avoiding travel during the holidays.

AAA Travel projects that because of the concerns, a majority of Americans will stay home, . Travel is expected to drop by 34 million visitors compared to last year’s holidays.

While up to 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, that’s a decline in travel of more than 29%.

Road trips will account for about 96% of holiday travel this year, according to AAA. But the roughly 81 million Americans expected to travel by car is a decline of at least 25% from 2019.

Vehicles are expected to replace some trips previously taken by bus, train or airplane. Air travel is down by almost 60% from last year, while other forms of travel have dipped by more than 87%.

For those who do choose to travel, the Center for Disease Control recommends getting a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and three to five days after travel. Visitors should be aware of local and state travel restrictions, including testing requirements, quarantine orders and possible lodging closures.