Merced County reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 849 new infections Monday

The Merced County Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths Monday, increasing the total number of residents who’ve died from the virus to 283.

Of the latest deaths, three were men and one was a woman, all age 65 or above. Three were confirmed to have had underlying health conditions.

The last update of Merced County’s COVID-19 numbers was Friday. As of Monday, 849 new infections have been confirmed, increasing the total number of Merced County infections reported since the pandemic’s start to 22,355.

Around 3,512 of those cases are considered active.

Across the six county central San Joaquin Valley region, at least 165,700 people have contracted the virus. Of those, 1,685 have died since the start of the pandemic. That area includes Merced, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties.

As of Sunday, there were three available intensive care unit beds in Merced County. Local hospitals were treating 58 positive patients, and 15 COVID-19 patients being treated in ICU units, according to state data.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect for the Valley.

COVID-19 case and death totals in the Valley:

Stanislaus County: 38,851 cases and 675 deaths

Fresno County: 75,621 cases and 711 deaths.

Tulare County: 38,012 cases and 455 deaths.

Kings County: 17,941 cases and 110 deaths.

Madera County: 12,179 cases and 126 deaths.

Mariposa County: 322 cases and four deaths.