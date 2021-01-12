Merced County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 25 since Jan. 1

The Merced County Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, increasing the total number of residents who’ve died from the virus to 285.

There have been 25 COVID-19 related deaths in Merced County since Jan. 1.

Of the latest deaths, one was a man and the other was a women. Both were over age 65 years old with underlying health conditions.

There were 294 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Merced County to 22, 649 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 1,143 confirmed cases since Friday.

There are currently 3,583 cases considered active. The number of residents currently hospitalized in Merced County due to the virus dropped from 53 on Monday to 48 on Tuesday.

Around the Valley

Counties across the central San Joaquin Valley provided these COVID-19 updates on Tuesday:

Stanislaus County: 858 new infections, 24 new deaths Tuesday. 699 total deaths, 39709 total infections since pandemic’s start.

Fresno County: 960 new cases reported by the state Department of Public Health, 76,581 to date; 33 additional deaths, 838 to date.

Kings County: 199 new cases, 18,110 to date; no additional deaths, 110 to date. About 6,900 of the cases, and 15 deaths, are among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran.

Madera County: 119 new cases, 12,389 to date; four additional deaths, 130 to date.

Mariposa County: Three new cases, 331 to date; no additional deaths, four to date.

Tulare County: 625 new cases, 38,909 to date; 10 additional deaths, 474 to date.

Throughout the region, 2,200 new cases and 52 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday. Valleywide, almost 169,000 people have been infected with the virus since March 2020, including 1,842 who have died.

The Fresno Bee contributed to this report.