Coronavirus update: Merced County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 216 cases

The death toll continues to surge as the Merced County Department of Public Health reported 10 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, increasing the total to 349 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 17 deaths reported the past two days and 25 deaths reported since Friday.

Of the recent deaths, six were men and four were women. Five of them were age 65 years or older, four were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one was between the ages of 35 and 49.

Seven of those who died were known to have underlying health conditions. It’s unknown whether the other three had underlying health conditions.

There were 204 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 26,038 residents who have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,839 residents estimated to be actively infected — a drop of 63 cases since Wednesday. The number of residents hospitalized in Merced County due to the virus is 48 — a decrease of six cases since Monday — with 16 people in the ICU.

According to the state, Merced County hospitals have two ICU beds remaining.

Merced County currently has a positivity rate of 12.4 percent, meaning the level of people among those who’ve been tested who had a positive result.

Around the Valley

Valley counties that had provided coronavirus case updates by Thursday were:

Fresno County: reported 38 new deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 1,122 since the start of the pandemic. There were 212 new cases reported, which brings the total to 86,886 cases.

Kings County: 116 new cases, 20,392 total to date; eight additional deaths, 169 total to date. Almost 7,100 of the county’s infections, and 17 deaths, have been among inmates at state prisons in Corcoran and Avenal.

Madera County: 85 new cases, 14,165 to date; no additional deaths, 175 to date.

Mariposa County: No new cases, 358 to date; no additional deaths, 5 to date.

Tulare County: 222 new cases, 44,257 to date; 11 additional deaths, 573 to date.

Stanislaus County: Reported seven new deaths, 815 to date; 266 new cases, 45,264 to date.