Merced County reports 290 new cases, 5 deaths. COVID vaccination clinic opening Tuesday

Merced College’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to begin Tuesday, amid ongoing local efforts to vaccinate high-risk individuals locally.

The clinic, which is also a partnership with Dignity Health and UC Merced, will be located in the main campus gymnasium from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Merced College news release.

The clinics are open to anyone age 65 or older, or in Phase 1A of the county’s vaccine distribution plan. According to the college, there will be enough vaccines to inoculate more than 2,500 people.

To sign up to be notified when appointments are available, go to vaccinatemercedcounty.com/registration. For help, call the county at 209-381-1180.

Also, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that a mass vaccination site will be coming to the Central Valley, but did not name a specific location.

Latest COVID numbers

The Merced County Department of Public Health recorded 290 new COVID-19 cases and five related deaths since Friday.

Total COVID-19-related deaths in the county have reached 367 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the county’s latest figures released Monday.

Of the latest deaths, four were men and one was a woman. All were said to be age 65 or older, according to the health department. Two of the deceased had underlying health conditions while three are unknown at this time.

Health department data showed 81 cases were recorded Saturday and 69 on Sunday. Monday saw another 140 cases recorded.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 27,424 residents infected with the virus. A total of 1,849 are estimated to be currently infected — 237 less than Friday.

Data shows there are 39 people hospitalized in Merced County due to the virus.

According to the state, Merced County had four ICU beds remaining as of Sunday.

Updated statewide figures showed 3,346,340 confirmed coronavirus cases in California and 44,150 deaths.