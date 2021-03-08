Total Merced County COVID deaths hit 415. Two new fatalities, 181 cases reported Monday

The Merced County Department of Public Health has recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths since Friday, bringing total local deaths to 415 since the start of the pandemic..

Of the latest recorded deaths, one of the deceased was a man while the other was a woman. One of the deceased was between age 50 and 64, while the other decedent was 65 or older. Both had underlying health conditions, according to health officials.

According to the latest figures released by the Merced County Health Department, 29,557 residents have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic and 902 are estimated to be currently infected – 15 more than reported by the county on Friday.

According to the data, 59 coronavirus cases were recorded on Saturday, 47 were recorded on Sunday and 75 were recorded Monday.

There are currently 19 people hospitalized throughout the county due to the virus – an increase of three since Friday.

According to the state, Merced County hospitals had three people in the ICU, with 14 ICU beds remaining as of Sunday’s data.

Merced County’s positivity rate is 5.5%, meaning the level of people among those who have been tested had a positive result.

Updated statewide figures showed there are 3,504,652 confirmed cases in California and 54,224 deaths.