Merced County Coroner identifies juvenile struck and killed by train

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified a juvenile who was struck and killed by a train in Merced on Saturday as 16-year-old Devonea Graham of Merced.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of P Street and 24th Street.

The juvenile appeared to have been struck and killed while trying to cross the railroad tracks with friends, according to a preliminary investigation by the Merced Police Department.