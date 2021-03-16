Local
Merced County Coroner identifies juvenile struck and killed by train
The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified a juvenile who was struck and killed by a train in Merced on Saturday as 16-year-old Devonea Graham of Merced.
According to police, the incident occurred in the area of P Street and 24th Street.
The juvenile appeared to have been struck and killed while trying to cross the railroad tracks with friends, according to a preliminary investigation by the Merced Police Department.
Comments