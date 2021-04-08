Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Merced identified as San Joaquin County man

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A man struck and killed by a train in Merced on April 1 has been identified as 37-year-old Diego Perez Garcia of San Joaquin County, according to Merced County Coroner Spokesperson Deputy Daryl Allen.

Authorities said the collision occurred in the area of West 16th and G streets near the Highway 99 overpass.

According to the Merced Police Department, officers responded to the incident at about 9:21 p.m. Police said Garcia was walking along the tracks when he was struck by the train.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Calcagno at 209-388-7814 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling the tip line at 209-385-4725 and crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department’s website.