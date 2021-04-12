Both Merced Regal theaters set reopening dates, though county remains in COVID purple tier

A message on the marquee outside the Regal UA Regency located at 635 Fairfield Drive, announces a May 21 reopening date in Merced Calif., on Monday, April, 12, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Although Merced County is one of the last places in California still subject to that state’s strict purple tier COVID rules, local movie houses are still planning to open back up next month.

The Regal Hollywood Merced movie theater in the city’s downtown is scheduled to open on May 14. Plus, the Regal UA Regency in the Merced Mall complex is scheduled to open May 21.

Operated by Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, both theaters closed in March last year, after outbreak of the pandemic. Although the company did reopen some of its theaters last summer, as the virus surged it wasn’t long before they were shuttered once again.

The May 14 opening of the Regal Hollywood Merced location is listed on the company’s website. The Regal UA Regency’s May 21 opening is posted on the theater’s marquee.

County still in purple tier

Some California theaters have already re-opened and others are scheduled to begin opening on April 16, according to Regal’s website.

Here in Merced County, purple tier restrictions remain in effect. Under the state’s purple tier rules, movie houses can only screen films outdoors.

If Merced County is able to reach red tier — the second most restrictive level under the state’s COVID rules — movie theaters could reopen at 25% occupancy.

Regal Cinemas may be banking on Merced County reaching red tier by May. Officials with the company did not return calls Monday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state could reopen the economy on June 15 — which would effectively end the state’s color-coded tier system. Still, that date could also be pushed back if vaccine supply drops off and the state doesn’t have enough to inoculate every Californian over 16 who wants a shot.

To advance from the purple tier into the red, counties need to meet two key measures for two consecutive weeks:

Have an average of fewer than 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases each day as a rate per 100,000 residents over the course of a week, and

Achieving a rate of less than 8% of residents who are tested for coronavirus coming back with positive results.

As of Monday, Merced County had a rate of 11.4 new confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, 1.4 cases above the threshold to get out of purple tier.

Rules will be enforced in theaters

A total of 31,070 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic according to Merced County Department of Public Health data on Monday. As of Monday’s numbers, 448 total COVID-19 deaths of county residents have been recorded, according to health department data.

There are currently nine people hospitalized in Merced County two less than reported on Friday. According to the State of California, Merced County hospitals had two people in the ICU, with nine ICU beds remaining as of Sunday’s data.

There are 549 residents estimated to be currently infected — 41 less infections reported by the county on Friday.

Merced County’s positivity rate is 4.4%, which represents the seven-day average of all COVID-19 tests performed that test positive. According to county health data, about 14.9% of Merced County adults 18 years and older are fully vaccinated.

The Merced Sun-Star reached out to the Merced County Department of Public Health on Monday and was told no health officials were available for comment.

Updated statewide figures showed there have been 3,602,827 confirmed cases in the California and 59,249 deaths.

The reopening of theaters comes after Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal, announced in March that it would begin opening theaters on April 2, after the company’s 549 theaters and 7,211 screens closed for nearly half a year, according to the Associated Press.

According the Regal website, employees will undergo daily health screenings and are required to wear a mask and wash their hands every 30 to 60 minutes, depending on their job.

Both tickets and concession items can be purchased through the mobile app and every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing, according to the website. Reduced menu offerings will be available and self-serve condiment stands will be closed. The company said drink cups or food containers will be exchanged for a new container when refilling soft drinks or popcorn.

Diners, restaurants and in-theater ordering will be temporarily suspended at locations offering the service. Locations with bars will have walk up service only.

The company will require guests to wear face masks at all times while in the lobby, hallway or restrooms. Anyone not complying with policies will be asked to leave.

According to the company, guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times in the auditoriums and masks can be removed only while eating or drinking while seated in the auditorium. Auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50% where required by state or county mandate, according to the company’s website.

The company said to maintain social distancing throughout the movie, its reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups, and one seat at locations with recliners. At non-reserve seat theaters, patrons will be asked to leave two seats between groups.