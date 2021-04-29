Merced County reports no new COVID deaths, 28 new cases on Thursday

The Merced County Department of Public Health reported 28 new COVID-19 related cases on Thursday afternoon, bringing the total of residents infected by the virus to 31,557.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. There hasn’t been a COVID-19 related death reported in Merced County since April 21. The number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic remains at 454.

There are 406 residents who are estimated to actively be infected by the virus.

The number of residents hospitalized in Merced County due to the coronavirus is 15 — with two people in the ICU.

According to the state, Merced County hospitals had 12 ICU beds remaining as of Thursday.

Merced County has a positivity rate of 4%, indicating the level of people among those tested who had a positive result.

Around the Valley

Across the central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday, counties provided updates on coronavirus cases and fatalities. They include:

Fresno County: 23 new cases, 101,161 to date; three additional deaths, 1,666 to date.

Stanislaus County: 89 new cases, 54,712 to date; one additional death, 1,043 to date.

Kings County: 11 new cases, 22,870 to date; no additional deaths, 246 to date.

Madera County: Seven new cases, 16,278 to date; no additional deaths, 240 to date.

Mariposa County: No new cases, 441 to date; no additional deaths, seven to date.

Tulare County: 39 new cases, but an adjustment to prior data resulted in a net reduction of 75 cases, bringing the total to date to 49,510; no additional deaths, 834 to date.

Since the first local cases of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic were identified in early March 2020, there have been more than 221,800 confirmed cases among Valley residents. Of those cases, 3,447 deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus and the respiratory disease it causes.