New Merced County homeless court aims to provide resources rather than jail and fines

An encampment is seen along the Highway 99 south on-ramp off of G Street in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 6, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced County has a new tool in its belt to assist the local homeless community by better leveraging the justice system, officials say.

Rather than paying fines or serving jail time for infractions and misdemeanors, the Merced County Superior Court’s new Homeless Court program provides alternatives to addressing minor offenses while helping the unhoused reach key milestones.

The program is the latest of the county’s Collaborative Courts, which also include behavioral health, drug treatment and veteran’s courts. These court programs provide incentives and support services for individuals navigating challenges of substance abuse, mental illness and other social welfare issues.

“(Homeless Court) allows an avenue that is not the traditional fines and fees,” said Court Executive Officer Amanda Toste. “It helps improve access to justice.”

Targeting barriers to housing, employment

At last count in 2019, the Merced City and County Continuum of Care tallied 607 homeless residents within the county.

County officials have speculated that numbers may now be higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy, plus individuals being released from jail or prisons without having housing alternatives.

An updated point in time count, currently being verified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is expected to be released soon.

For many of these unhoused residents, outstanding legal offenses are barriers to gaining employment, a car or shelter. By working with qualified unhoused residents through the Homeless Court program, the county’s network of homeless care providers aid individuals in overcoming such impediments.

Homeless service organizations identify goals to overcome the root causes of individuals’ homelessness. Enrolled individuals then receive credits for community service hours that are applied toward paying off existing fines.

The steps taken to address each unhoused resident’s unique needs are submitted to the Homeless Court prior to the hearing, along with proof of community service hours completed.

The concept was first championed years ago by former Merced Mayor Mike Murphy during his tenure in office.

“There are a number of homeless individuals that are trying to turn their lives around. They have been working on their addictions and obtaining employable skills,” Murphy said during his 2019 State of the City address.

“When it comes time to find a job, old warrants and fines that these people will never be able to pay — and that the court will never see — become the roadblock to getting a job and re-entering society.”

Planning efforts took officials across the state to San Diego to learn about its successful Homeless Court program and decide what approach would work best for Merced County. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the program for about a year.

The first hearing finally took place on April 27 with two homeless participants.

“It was very inspiring and rewarding,” Toste said of the initial session. “We’ve all worked so long and hard on this project.”

Official say first court hearing a success

The Homeless Court finally coming to fruition means that Merced County now has more ways to target two main challenges facing homeless residents: limited resources and support.

The program addresses each with tailored resources and social support, said John Ceccoli, deputy director of the county’s Human Services Agency.

Unhoused residents, looking to meet essential needs like where to sleep or how to eat, often do not have time to think about next steps like employment or going back to school, he said.

The program’s coordinated system of homeless care providers help unhoused residents meet those basic needs and begin reaching new thresholds. The first Homeless Court session on April 27 illustrated this, Ceccoli said.

One of the participants completed over 40 hours of treatment and was placed in permanent supportive housing prior to his hearing. The other participant told the court that now he could think about next steps in life, like going back to school or getting a job.

“I’m a really passionate person about what I do, but I’m not a super emotional guy,” Ceccoli said. “It was pretty emotional . . . it was probably one of the best days of my career.”

The Homeless Court program integrates approaches similar to those of progressive plea bargaining and alternative sentencing. Individuals are referred from emergency shelters, transitional housing and permanent housing operated by community homeless service providers.

County officials say that the collaborative court will benefit not just Merced County’s homeless population, but the community as a whole.

“I think the community in general is interested in justice, and this is a different form of justice,” Ceccoli said.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Public Defender’s Office, Merced County District Attorney’s Office, and the Merced City Attorney’s Office, as well as the City of Merced, Merced County and Worknet-Merced County.

Various community-based organizations like the Merced County Rescue Mission, Turning Point, Sierra Saving Grace and Central Presbyterian Church are also partners in starting up the program.

Judges Donald Proietti and Paul Lo. are presiding over the Homeless Court. The majority of cases are anticipated to be heard and resolved within one hearing.

In an effort to make the program more approachable to individuals potentially wary of the justice system, Homeless Court hearings take place off-site at Central Presbyterian Church’s Hoffmeister Center the last Tuesday of each month.

Public seating is limited due to COVID-19, but sessions are streamed live on the Court’s website.