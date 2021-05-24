Ceres man killed, three others injured in multi-vehicle crash outside Merced

A 40-year-old Ceres man was killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash outside Merced, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. in the area of Lake Road and Yosemite Avenue.

According to a CHP news release, the Ceres man was traveling south on Lake Road between 40-50 mph. The vehicle was approaching the rear of a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 36-year-old Rita Ceja of Merced, who was slowing and preparing to stop behind a 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Melanie Graham of Carl Junction, Mo., according to the CHP.

Authorities said Graham had stopped at the posted stop sign at Lake Road and Yosemite Avenue. For unknown reasons, the 2001 Honda failed to stop and collided with the rear of the 2014 Honda, the CHP said.

The impact caused the 2014 Honda to collide with the rear of the Dodge. According to authorities, the Ceres man did not appear to be wearing a seat belt and remained in his vehicle unconscious following the collision.

Emergency responders extricated the man from the vehicle and rushed to Mercy Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

His identity was not immediately available Monday, pending notification of family.

Ceja and her two passengers, a 40-year-old male, and an 11-year-old female, were transported to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Authorities said the collision remains under investigation, and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.