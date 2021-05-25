Merced County Coroner identifies man killed in multi-vehicle collision outside Merced

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a Ceres man killed in a Merced County traffic collision on Sunday as 40-year-old Adrian Calderon, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash at about 8:38 p.m. in the southbound lane of Lake Road near Yosemite Avenue just outside the city of Merced. Authorities said the man was traveling between 40-50 mph in a 2001 Honda Accord approaching the rear of a 2014 Honda Accord that had slowed, preparing to stop behind a 2018 Dodge Durango stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Road and Yosemite Avenue.

For unknown reasons, the 2001 Honda failed to stop and collided with the rear of the 2014 Honda, according to the CHP.

The impact caused the 2014 Honda to collide with the rear of the Dodge. Calderon did not appear to be wearing a seat belt and remained in the vehicle unconscious following the collision, authorities said.

Emergency responders extricated Calderon from the vehicle and he was rushed to Mercy Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a CHP news release. The driver of the 2014 Honda and two passengers were transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, the CHP said.