Merced man, 52, identified as rider in fatal solo motorcycle crash

A motorcycle rider who died following a north Merced crash on May 29 has been identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division as 52-year-old Lawrence Mattos of Merced, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff Deputy Erich Layton.

Officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of West Donna Drive at about 2:30 a.m. and found the man unresponsive in the roadway, according to police. The motorcyclist appeared to have struck a curb and lost control of the vehicle, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and the man was flown to a regional hospital where he died.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email crainl@cityofmerced.org.

