Coroner identifies Modesto man killed in Highway 99 collision in Merced County

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a Modesto man killed in a collision with a big rig on Highway 99 in Merced as 42-year-old Michael Bradfute, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the collision on northbound Highway 99 south of V Street at about 10:40 p.m. on June 16. The man was driving a 2021 Mazda CX-5 when for unknown reasons the Mazda failed to slow for traffic ahead and collided with the rear of a tractor trailer driven by a 52-year-old Robert Ondracek of Fresno, according to the CHP.

Ondracek was traveling about 10 mph in the No. 1 lane. According to the CHP, road construction north of the crash scene caused the No. 1 lane to merge into the No. 2 lane.

Authorities said Ondracek did not sustain any injuries in the collision.