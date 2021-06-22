Coroner identifies driver killed in Merced solo crash off Yosemite Avenue, McKee Road

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a driver killed in a Merced solo vehicle crash as Alvaro Lucero, 18, of Merced, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Merced police officers responded to the scene of the crash in the area of East Yosemite Avenue and McKee Road at 10:19 p.m. June 11, according to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

According to police, Lucero was traveling westbound on East Yosemite Avenue toward McKee in a 1995 Toyota Corolla, when the vehicle struck several objects including a light pole, street signs and a power box.

The vehicle came to rest in a grass area on the north side of East Yosemite Avenue and became engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Merced City Fire Department and Riggs Ambulance Service responded to the scene of the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.