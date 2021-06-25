Merced County Officer of the Year Awards honors best of local law enforcement

Screenshot, Merced-Area CHP

After being knocked off track by COVID-19 last year, another annual event returned to the community this week to honor local law enforcement officers via an in-person ceremony hosted at the Merced Elks Lodge.

The 2020 annual Merced County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards was one of scores of events put on hold last year due to the pandemic. As a result, Wednesday’s ceremony recognized this year’s award recipients as well as last year’s.

Officers from Merced County’s more than 10 different law enforcement agencies were awarded for making the Merced region safer through their service. Awards were presented to officers noted to have exceeded the expectations of duty.

“It was an honor to emcee for this event and to share the stage with the law enforcement rock stars from Merced County who were recognized for the great work they have done in keeping our communities safe,” said a Gustine Police Department Facebook post.

Gustine Police Chief Ruben Chavez acted as master of ceremonies for the event.

“Hearing the stories of their activities over the last several years and the character and integrity they displayed was amazing.”

The 2020 and 2021 award recipients included:

Atwater Police: 2020 Sgt. Dave Sarginson, 2021 Officer Michael Riviera

California Highway Patrol Merced: 2020 Officer Justin Maier, 2021 Officer Gus Ruvalcaba

Dos Palos Police: 2020 Officer Ramiro Moreno, 2021 Officer Adam Coronado

Gustine Police: 2020 Officer Corey Bayer, 2021 Officer Alejandra Perez

Livingston Police: 2020 and 2021 Cpl. Robert Hazelwood

Los Banos Police: 2020 Officer Todd Carter, 2021 Officer Juan Soriano

Merced Police: 2020 Officer Cruz Jasso, 2021 Officer Steven Odom

Merced County District Attorney’s Office: 2020 Deputy District Attorney Katie Gates and Investigator Hermila Guevara, 2021 Deputy District Attorney Sara Rosenthal and Investigator Fausto Lopez Jr.

Merced County Probation Department: 2020 Juan Maldonado and Christina Zwart, 2021 Van Jamison and Rachel Potter

Merced County Sheriff’s Office: 2020 Michael Ramirez and Tim DeAnda, 2021 Julio Ibarra and Justin Mason

UC Merced Police Department: 2020 and 2021 Officer Fernando Flores

The ceremony included a presentation and retirement of colors by the Merced Police Department Honor Guard and San Jose Police Emerald Society, as well as an invocation by Chaplain Mike Outten of the Livingston Police Department.

Award recipients were also treated to a tri-tip and chicken dinner prepared by Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke and Sheriff’s Office staff.

Law enforcement officials relayed stories of award recipients’ bravery and accomplishments.

“Sheriff Vern Warnke and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office is very proud of Deputy Ibarra and Correctional Officer Mason for their incredible commitment, dedication, and hard work,” a Facebook post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are also very proud of Deputy Ibarra as he was recently awarded the Life-Saving Medal with Valor. Deputy Ibarra and a Sheriff Sergeant were both shot at during the course of an investigation. The Sheriff Sergeant was shot in the abdomen and Deputy Ibarra returned fire while also assisting the Sergeant to safety.”

The Merced Police Department’s Officer Odom was recognized for being the lead investigator on several high-profile gang cases. His work has decimated gang activity and helped keep the Merced community safe, said a Facebook post by the Merced Police Department.