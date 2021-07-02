Merced city attorney hired by Riverside. Local leaders to discuss plan to fill interim role

Phaedra Norton speaks Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Merced City Council meeting where she was named the new permanent city attorney. She spent about 10 years as Turlock’s city attorney. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

After nearly three years as the City of Merced’s attorney, Phaedra Norton is moving south to serve in the same role with the City of Riverside beginning July 20.

Merced City Council on Tuesday will consider details of an agreement with Berliner Cohen, LLP for interim city attorney legal services, according to the council meeting agenda.

The law firm, which has an office in Merced, also filled in with the interim role in 2018 prior to Norton being hired on full time.

Norton came to Merced from the Stockton City Attorney’s Office as a deputy city attorney. She also worked in the Modesto City Attorney’s Office for nine years and was city attorney in Turlock for a decade.

Norton was hired in Merced under former mayor Mike Murphy’s stewardship of the city. Her salary was $204,600 at the time.

During her new role in the 12th largest city in California, Norton will oversee 39 employees including 18 municipal attorneys, according to a City of Riverside news release. Duties will range from routine legal matters to handling all litigation and working with outside legal counsel hired by the city.

Her salary in Riverside will start at $286,000.

“I am excited to join the City of Riverside team,” Norton said in the release. “I look forward to bringing the knowledge and experience I developed in the San Joaquin Valley to Southern California and contributing to the Riverside community.”

In 2018 Turlock former City Manager Gary Hampton settled a claim against her and two Turlock elected officials who he alleged bullied him into early retirement, according to the Modesto Bee.

Norton told The Bee she categorically and unequivocally denied the allegations in the claim. Ultimately Hampton dropped his claim and accepted a settlement of $39,000, according to the Bee.

Like Merced, the City of Riverside is guided by a charter. Riverside Mayor Pro Tem Jim Perry said Norton’s background in charter cities like Riverside have prepared her to be aware of the opportunities and challenges facing local government in California, according to the release.

Perry and Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson each noted that Norton’s experience in the utility field will be a valuable asset in assisting Riverside Public Utilities.

“As a growing city with its own utility, Riverside is often confronted with extremely complex issues,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said in the release.

“We need wise and experienced legal counsel to navigate these issues and I am confident Phaedra Norton is the right person to ensure that we do.”