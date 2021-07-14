Merced County Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed by big rig in Los Banos

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a big rig in Los Banos on July 9, as Brandi Silva, 40, of Stanislaus County, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

At 2:22 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a collision involving a semi and a pedestrian on Volta Road, north of Highway 152, according to a CHP news release.

Authorities said 28-year-old Fidel Alvarez was driving a 2019 International truck towing two flatbed trailers at about 55 mph. According to the CHP, Silva ran into the roadway in an easterly direction in front of the truck. The front of the truck struck her, resulting in fatal injuries, the CHP said.

The truck traveled off the east edge of Volta Road where it came to rest.

Alvarez was not injured and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision, CHP said.