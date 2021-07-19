Merced’s longtime economic development director named new deputy city manager

New Merced Deputy City Manager Frank Quintero is shown.

Longtime Merced Director of Economic Development Frank Quintero will soon take on a new role as deputy city manager.

Quintero ascends to the position of second-in-command to Merced’s top administrator after serving more than three decades with the city. He began his Merced career as an entry level planner in April 1990

“I am blessed and honored to be the City of Merced’s deputy city manager,” Quintero said in a news release. “The face of Merced is changing, and what an awesome opportunity to be in the midst of the transition.”

Quintero will begin his new position on July 26. The salary range for the role of Merced’s deputy city manager is $149,628 to $181,873, according to the release.

In addition to being director of economic development, Quintero currently holds the position of acting parks and recreation director. He oversees new developments in downtown Merced, supervises Merced Yosemite Regional Airport staff and manages the city’s real property assets.

Quintero is also handling city public information officer duties in the interim and is the point of contact for major rail, commercial and industrial investments or projects as well.

“Serving under five city manager administrations over 30 years, Mr. Quintero brings a depth of knowledge and experience about the city that is second to none,” City Manager Stephanie Dietz said in the release.

“He is a tremendous asset, respected by his peers and I look forward to his continued success.”

Quintero came to Merced in 1989 after achieving a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Virginia Tech. For a short time he worked for a planning consultant firm, but soon was hired to Merced’s planning division. Quintero was promoted to the redevelopment agency and office of economic development in 1995.

“I am grateful to continue serving the City of Merced, and for the mentorship provided to me from previous city managers and assistant city managers,” Quintero said.